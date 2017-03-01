Driver swerves at officer, mouths "help me" to alert him of kidnapping, armed robbery
Police have an armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking suspect in custody after a wild ride through the streets of Atlanta on Tuesday. According to police, a woman and her husband were sitting inside their vehicle when a man, identified as Jeremy Summers, jumped in the backseat and ordered them to drive him to a MARTA train station also demanding cash and their cell phones.
