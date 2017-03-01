Driver swerves at officer, mouths "he...

Driver swerves at officer, mouths "help me" to alert him of kidnapping, armed robbery

Police have an armed robbery, kidnapping and carjacking suspect in custody after a wild ride through the streets of Atlanta on Tuesday. According to police, a woman and her husband were sitting inside their vehicle when a man, identified as Jeremy Summers, jumped in the backseat and ordered them to drive him to a MARTA train station also demanding cash and their cell phones.

