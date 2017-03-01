Driver cited after striking MARTA bus in head-on crash
APD had to extricate a woman from her car after she somehow veered into the path of an oncoming MARTA bus Wednesday morning. Police said the woman was stable, but they had to take some extreme measures to remove her from the car.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|1 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|2 hr
|WATCHDOG
|17
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,859
|Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!!
|5 hr
|Shean Thompsons
|8
|Atlanta Readers: Win Passes to See 'Kong: Skull...
|5 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|6 hr
|Wayne W is innocent
|153
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|6 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|1,804
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC