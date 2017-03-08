Dreamville's J.I.D Has No Problem 'Going At J. Cole's Neck' In The Name Of Rap
"I got the name from my grandma because when I was a baby she used to call me jittery," explains the Atlanta rapper about his unique rap moniker. "I used to move around real fast."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|45 min
|jersey city
|20,889
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|11 hr
|Jaba
|9
|Bisexual Secret Society
|13 hr
|Eye Roll
|3
|The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A...
|14 hr
|Mikey
|15
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|22 hr
|31 Genders
|14
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|Fri
|Elmer
|6
|Great-grandmother says she was repeatedly punch...
|Wed
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC