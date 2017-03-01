Douglas remains in Level 2 Drought Response
A photo taken this past week at the Dog River Reservoir shows that it is full up to the edge of the parking pad. Despite increased rainfall, Douglas County is still under a Level 2 Drought Response.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Douglas County Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Narcissistic Behavior
|12 min
|PieceMaker
|7
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|16 min
|PieceMaker
|49
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|3 hr
|Illyphillycmdprou...
|20,874
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|4 hr
|Thomas Tommy Tom
|9
|Massive Pro-Trump rally draws over 100,000 patr...
|6 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A...
|7 hr
|Trump is the man
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|8 hr
|batten down the h...
|1,887
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC