Doctor found heart disease not just threat to men
With her petite frame, and quiet voice, Dr. Nanette Wenger is a legend at Atlanta's Grady Memorial Hospital, where she's been making the rounds for nearly 60 years. "I love working and being with people," Dr. Wenger says.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|2 hr
|UnderstandPeople
|1,928
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|4 hr
|Davis
|21
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|5 hr
|Tyrone
|15
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n...
|6 hr
|Miaera
|8
|24f Single ATL
|11 hr
|Miaera
|4
|Doraville To Lose Federal Funds
|23 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Cobb County 1 HRS Ago 2 charged with murder in ...
|Wed
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC