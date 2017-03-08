Davis Broadcasting CEO promotes daughter to vice president, general manager
In a touching moment at an event meant to inspire women, he announced his daughter Geniece Granville's promotion to vice president and general manager of the family business. "Wearing many hats over the last six years in the capacity of business manager, in-house counsel and assistant to the general manager," the father said in an emotional tribute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|1 hr
|Carmelo gonzalez
|23
|Bisexual Secret Society
|3 hr
|Tolerman
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|19 hr
|Jaba
|9
|The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A...
|22 hr
|Mikey
|15
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|Fri
|31 Genders
|14
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|Fri
|Elmer
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC