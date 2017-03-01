Daniel Arsham Is Bringing a Trio of Installations to Atlanta
Before bringing Snarkitecture's The Beach to Paris later this month to celebrate colette's 20-year anniversary , Daniel Arsham is heading to Atlanta to open a brand new solo exhibit at the ATL's High Museum of Art. Continuing his idea of "Fictional Archaeology" and exploration of fossilized remnants of everyday objects, "Hourglass" will consist of a trio of related, site-specific installations - all three of which are marked by striking colors.
