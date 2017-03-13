DA takes entire new look at McIver death investigation
Nonetheless, Paul Howard, the district attorney is doing his own examination beyond what Atlanta police detectives gathered when they looked at the evidence. Sources say a ballistics expert from Florida was tapped to go over the vehicle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MyFoxAtlanta.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Local Muslims open doors to neighbors
|40 min
|Hopsing
|2
|Andy Lee: BOB RICHARDS - A Jerk! Job Discrimina...
|50 min
|U fail
|9
|Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri...
|56 min
|U fail
|2
|I'm glad Hillary Clinton lost and will never be...
|1 hr
|Clint Westwood
|12
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|gotcha
|20,900
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|7 hr
|Captain MAGA
|26
|MARTA Chair Arrested For Sex Acts (Aug '07)
|7 hr
|Really
|7
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC