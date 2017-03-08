Cobb DA: Man gets 18 years in prison ...

Cobb DA: Man gets 18 years in prison for assaulting his ex-girlfriend

13 hrs ago

An Atlanta man convicted of aggravated assault and other charges for breaking into an ex-girlfriend's apartment in Vinings in 2015 has been sentenced to 18 years in prison, according to the Cobb District Attorney's office.

