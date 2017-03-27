Cobb County 1 HRS Ago 2 charged with ...

Cobb County 1 HRS Ago 2 charged with murder in shooting outside Pappadeaux restaurant

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WSB-TV

We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WSB-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10) 2 hr CONSTIUTION 610
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
Gerald Jones Honda Cheating knew car buyers and... 5 hr Yeahitstrue is me... 4
Vote For Judson Hill 5 hr Donna 3
Missing Black Women 6 hr Not me 6
Andy Lee: BOB RICHARDS - A Jerk! Job Discrimina... 10 hr Yeah you are gay 13
Doraville To Lose Federal Funds 13 hr Doravillian 4
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,462 • Total comments across all topics: 279,890,154

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC