CHAMP supervisor Ronnie McNorton clears a shredded tire on I-75
Folks who help stranded motorists and remove debris from the Interstates are a common sight in the Atlanta metro area, and are now being seen in South Georgia as well. Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program operators are patrolling Interstate 75, from the Florida state line to the Crisp/Dooly line, looking for maintenance issues that could be hazardous, and motorists who need help.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advocates ask senators to reject sex assault he...
|2 hr
|Rlem
|4
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|Rodney Battles murder trial (Apr '08)
|5 hr
|Troubled name
|10
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|19 hr
|TwatBreath
|28
|Lionel Richie & Mariah Carey Announce Reschedul...
|Tue
|Not gay
|2
|Rent Smart - in Evans, GA. Ripping off & Discri...
|Tue
|Soloman
|5
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|Tue
|Tolerman
|5
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC