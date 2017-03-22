CHAMP supervisor Ronnie McNorton clea...

CHAMP supervisor Ronnie McNorton clears a shredded tire on I-75

9 hrs ago

Folks who help stranded motorists and remove debris from the Interstates are a common sight in the Atlanta metro area, and are now being seen in South Georgia as well. Coordinated Highway Assistance & Maintenance Program operators are patrolling Interstate 75, from the Florida state line to the Crisp/Dooly line, looking for maintenance issues that could be hazardous, and motorists who need help.

Atlanta, GA

