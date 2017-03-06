Celebrate World Puppetry Day with a Local Twist
World Puppetry Day is a global holiday established by UNIMA , the international puppetry organization. It takes place every year on March 21, but puppet fanatics can celebrate with the Center for Puppetry Arts on Saturday, March 18 with a number of free activities celebrating global puppetry traditions.
