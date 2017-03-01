Casino Night to raise funds for 'Discovery'
Those who want to erect a statue commemorating Villa Rica's historic ties to gold mining are putting their bets on a fundraising event this weekend. Proceeds from the Villa Rica Casino Night will support the financing for a statue of a gold miner that has been commissioned from Atlanta artist Kevin Chambers.
