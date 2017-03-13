Carrollton High alum tops UGA's Bulldog 100 rankings

The University of Georgia Alumni Association recognized the 100 fastest-growing companies owned or operated by UGA alumni during the eighth annual Bulldog 100 Celebration on Feb. 4 at the Atlanta Marriott Marquis. The 2017 fastest-growing business was Chicken Salad Chick, helmed by president and CEO Scott Deviney, a Carrollton High School graduate who received his degree in economics from UGA's Terry College of Business in 1995.

