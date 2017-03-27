Braves reinforce message to fans: Buy parking in advance
In unveiling the final phase of their plan to manage game-day traffic around SunTrust Park, the Braves announced details of an app and their ride-share partnership. During a Monday event, the Braves doubled down on their efforts to encourage people to purchase parking passes in advance.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing Black Women
|2 hr
|Nate Turner
|3
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n...
|3 hr
|ThomasA
|5
|Doraville To Lose Federal Funds
|10 hr
|jeff
|2
|Wayne Williams' Father Speaks Out (May '08)
|15 hr
|Mike
|154
|NAACP investigating George and Donald Norcross ...
|18 hr
|Tinman
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sun
|WPWW
|20,933
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|Sun
|Lil joe
|1,928
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC