Brain differences between men and women affect response to pain relief
Results from a new study may explain why female patients often require higher doses of morphine - one of the primary drugs for the treatment of chronic or severe pain - than male patients to achieve the same level of relief. It appears that a type of immune cell called microglia are more active in the pain-processing regions of the female brain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News Today.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps Narcissistic Behavior
|11 min
|Marvin
|13
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|16 min
|Jack
|1,911
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|22 min
|Sandra Bagley
|3
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|6 hr
|31 Genders
|12
|Corrupt Police Officers
|8 hr
|ThomasA
|4
|Atlanta Sucks! (Feb '12)
|14 hr
|Pete
|193
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|Mon
|Franklin
|44
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC