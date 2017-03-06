Brain differences between men and wom...

Brain differences between men and women affect response to pain relief

19 hrs ago Read more: Medical News Today

Results from a new study may explain why female patients often require higher doses of morphine - one of the primary drugs for the treatment of chronic or severe pain - than male patients to achieve the same level of relief. It appears that a type of immune cell called microglia are more active in the pain-processing regions of the female brain.

