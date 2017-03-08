Boy Scouts honor former members for c...

Boy Scouts honor former members for contributions to community

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Keynote speaker Alvin Townley speaks about the longterm benefits of being a Boy Scout Thursday during the 2017 Gainesville American Values Dinner at the Chattahoochee Country Club in Gainesville. Townley, who was an Eagle Scout, has published four books and has spoken to many different venues.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A... 9 min ThomasA 13
News Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits... 4 hr 31 Genders 14
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr jersey city 20,887
News Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off 7 hr Elmer 6
Al Wiggins Chamblee Thu Tattle tale 7
News Great-grandmother says she was repeatedly punch... Wed ThomasA 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! Wed Falcon 61
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Mexico
  5. Health Care
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,899 • Total comments across all topics: 279,450,815

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC