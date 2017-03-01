Battery Atlanta announces its new occ...

Battery Atlanta announces its new occupants

7 hrs ago Read more: MDJonline.com

The list of tenants of the 1.5-million-square-foot development next door to SunTrust Park continues to grow with Thursday's announcement of a sports bar, an ice cream shop, a cigar lounge and other shops and restaurants all joining the roster.

