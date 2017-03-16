Bald New Zealand Murderer Wins Right ...

Bald New Zealand Murderer Wins Right to Wear Toupee in Jail

A convicted murderer in New Zealand has won a court battle to wear his toupee in jail on human rights grounds, BBC reports. Smith argued that by wearing the partial wig he was exercising his right to freedom of expression, and Corrections had failed to treat him with humanity and dignity.

