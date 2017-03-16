Bald New Zealand Murderer Wins Right to Wear Toupee in Jail
A convicted murderer in New Zealand has won a court battle to wear his toupee in jail on human rights grounds, BBC reports. Smith argued that by wearing the partial wig he was exercising his right to freedom of expression, and Corrections had failed to treat him with humanity and dignity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|That One White Guy
|20,920
|Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15)
|2 hr
|Captain MAGA
|30
|MARTA Chair Arrested For Sex Acts (Aug '07)
|3 hr
|Really
|7
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|3 hr
|Pimped wife
|317
|Our cars are making us fat
|7 hr
|Elmer
|2
|No Such Thing As Zombies
|8 hr
|make that money b...
|3
|Corinthians 15
|8 hr
|betty worships a ...
|8
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC