Atlanta's St. Patrick's Day parade information
The City of Atlanta will host the Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade on Saturday, March 11, 2017 in Midtown Atlanta. More than 2,800 participants, 100+ vehicles and thousands of spectators are expected to be a part of the event.
