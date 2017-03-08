Atlanta's Alliance Theatre to take it...

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre to take its shows on the road

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Myrtle Beach Online

Atlanta's Alliance Theatre will perform its upcoming season of plays on the road, at 13 venues spread across metro Atlanta. The performances will be held at the other sites because the company's home theater in Atlanta's Woodruff Arts Center will soon undergo a major, yearlong renovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 9 min Faith 1,930
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 49 min Citizen 63
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Samuel-7g-Jackson 20,888
News The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A... 3 hr General Robert E Lee 17
Al Wiggins Chamblee 3 hr Oh yeah 10
News Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off 14 hr Johmal 7
Bisexual Secret Society 14 hr Kelly 7
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. China
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,994 • Total comments across all topics: 279,496,287

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC