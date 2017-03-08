Atlanta's Alliance Theatre to take its shows on the road
Atlanta's Alliance Theatre will perform its upcoming season of plays on the road, at 13 venues spread across metro Atlanta. The performances will be held at the other sites because the company's home theater in Atlanta's Woodruff Arts Center will soon undergo a major, yearlong renovation.
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|9 min
|Faith
|1,930
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|49 min
|Citizen
|63
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Samuel-7g-Jackson
|20,888
|The Bind of Historically Black Schools in the A...
|3 hr
|General Robert E Lee
|17
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|3 hr
|Oh yeah
|10
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|14 hr
|Johmal
|7
|Bisexual Secret Society
|14 hr
|Kelly
|7
