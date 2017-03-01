Atlanta man projects power in art exh...

Atlanta man projects power in art exhibit in Demorest

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Times

Gregor Turk's works will be on display through March 31 at the Mason-Scharfenstein Museum of Art in Demorest. Gregor Turk has long incorporated cartographic imagery and cultural markings into his art, sculpture, photography and mixed media constructions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer 19 min Black and blue 3
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 1 hr Turnip 1,833
News Rape reported on Georgia Tech campus (Nov '11) 1 hr Annie Oakley 4
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 8 hr Parent 24
Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!! 9 hr Veronica 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 11 hr Tom 20,861
ALS run from Augusta to Aiken: History Making S... 15 hr Samuel Davis 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fulton County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,707 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,374

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC