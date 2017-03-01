Atlanta man projects power in art exhibit in Demorest
Gregor Turk's works will be on display through March 31 at the Mason-Scharfenstein Museum of Art in Demorest. Gregor Turk has long incorporated cartographic imagery and cultural markings into his art, sculpture, photography and mixed media constructions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|19 min
|Black and blue
|3
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|Turnip
|1,833
|Rape reported on Georgia Tech campus (Nov '11)
|1 hr
|Annie Oakley
|4
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|8 hr
|Parent
|24
|Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!!
|9 hr
|Veronica
|9
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|ALS run from Augusta to Aiken: History Making S...
|15 hr
|Samuel Davis
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC