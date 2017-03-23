Atlanta man charged with shooting wom...

Atlanta man charged with shooting woman in North Hall

Yesterday

An Atlanta man was charged with assault Saturday, accused of shooting a woman in the face, Hall County Sheriff's Office officials said. Timothy Allen Hill, 25, of Atlanta, was charged with aggravated battery.

