Atlanta Immigration Court Judges Fail...

Atlanta Immigration Court Judges Fail to Uphold Ethical Standards:...

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: ImmigrationProf Blog

Immigration Court judges in Atlanta are failing to uphold ethical standards that ensure immigrants receive fair and impartial treatment - failures that warrant an investigation, according to the findings of a project by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Emory University School of Law. In a letter sent to the Executive Office for Immigration Review today, the organizations documented how judges made prejudicial statements - sometimes expressing hostility - toward immigrants in court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ImmigrationProf Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 54 min Battle Tested 1,825
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 2 hr Parent 24
Black History Month: Tribute To REAL HEROES!!!!! 2 hr Veronica 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Tom 20,861
ALS run from Augusta to Aiken: History Making S... 8 hr Samuel Davis 6
Augusta Parents Committe vs THE RICHMOND COUNTY... 8 hr Dr Carlson 7
News Pro-Trump rallies set for Atlanta, nationwide 10 hr PieceMaker 4
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Fulton County was issued at March 02 at 12:53PM EST

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,786 • Total comments across all topics: 279,258,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC