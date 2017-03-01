Atlanta Immigration Court Judges Fail to Uphold Ethical Standards:...
Immigration Court judges in Atlanta are failing to uphold ethical standards that ensure immigrants receive fair and impartial treatment - failures that warrant an investigation, according to the findings of a project by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Emory University School of Law. In a letter sent to the Executive Office for Immigration Review today, the organizations documented how judges made prejudicial statements - sometimes expressing hostility - toward immigrants in court.
