Atlanta Immigration Court Judges Fail to Uphold Ethical Standards:...

Immigration Court judges in Atlanta are failing to uphold ethical standards that ensure immigrants receive fair and impartial treatment - failures that warrant an investigation, according to the findings of a project by the Southern Poverty Law Center and Emory University School of Law. In a letter sent to the Executive Office for Immigration Review today, the organizations documented how judges made prejudicial statements - sometimes expressing hostility - toward immigrants in court.

