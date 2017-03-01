Atlanta Courthouse Shootings Fast Facts

Atlanta Courthouse Shootings Fast Facts

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: WICU12 Erie

Here's a look at what you need to know about Brian Nichols and the Atlanta courthouse shootings of March 2005. On March 11, 2005, 33-year old Brian Nichols escaped from the Fulton County Courthouse while on trial for rape, and killed four people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trumps Narcissistic Behavior 36 min Hank 3
Corrupt Police Officers 1 hr BreaksOver 1
Hoodrat Stephanie Abrams (Nov '15) 3 hr Tolerman 18
tarise baity 4 hr Cisero 2
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 5 hr Stunned 45
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 17 hr Spotted Girl 1,886
News Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer 20 hr Dolpha 7
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,408 • Total comments across all topics: 279,332,599

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC