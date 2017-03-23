Atlanta Botanical Garden to Offer 'Ga...

Atlanta Botanical Garden to Offer 'Gardens for Connoisseurs' Tour

For celebrating Mother's Day, there's no better place to explore than the 10 breathtaking gardens featured on the annual Gardens for Connoisseurs Tour Saturday and Sunday, May 13 - 14. Benefiting the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the tour spotlights private home gardens in metro Atlanta, including Buckhead, Sandy Springs, Brookhaven and Midtown. Featuring a range of styles and sizes - from tranquil woodland settings to intimate urban oases, the professionally designed to "gardener's gardens" - the event will delight both green thumbs and the "garden curious" alike.

