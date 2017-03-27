Alternate routes after collapse of I-85 in Atlanta
ATLANTA - The Georgia Department of Transportation has released a list of road closures and alternate routes following the collapse of part of I-85 during a major fire in Atlanta on Thursday. I-85 is closed from I-75/Brookwood split to the North Druid Hills exit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KOLD-TV Tucson.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,936
|God punishes I-85
|3 hr
|Gasp you su ck penis
|4
|I-85 fire in Atlanta: 'Tremendous' traffic impa...
|4 hr
|NOM s Waffle House
|10
|Massive fire crumbles major Atlanta bridgeabout...
|4 hr
|RustyS
|1
|Savoy Bar and Grill
|5 hr
|Gasp
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|6 hr
|go outside invest...
|1,930
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|7 hr
|Edgar
|57
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC