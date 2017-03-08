Alliance Announces Unprecedented 2017/18 Season on the Road
Atlanta's nationally acclaimed Alliance Theatre and Jennings Hertz Artistic Director Susan V. Booth are pleased to announce the productions and venues of the 2017/18 season. The Alliance will take all the shows of the 49th season on the road to multiple venues around the city while the current theater space at the Woodruff Arts Center undergoes a complete renovation, its first since the building opened in 1968.
