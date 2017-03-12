Airline recruitment efforts get vote of confidence from Athens-Clarke commissioners
Construction workers discuss lighting panels at Athens-Ben Epps Airport last week. The airport's new commerical terminal, being funded with revenue from a voter-approved 1 percent local sales tax, is seen as a key for attracting sustainable commercial air service to the Athens area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|12 min
|Texxy
|1,943
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|1 hr
|lol
|11
|Man claims he was brutally beaten by APD officer
|1 hr
|lol
|8
|N.J. community starts 'tax revolt' after bills ...
|7 hr
|Recall Mayor Davi...
|1
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|10 hr
|lifesissettorhythm
|604
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|11 hr
|Davis
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|13 hr
|jersey city
|20,895
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC