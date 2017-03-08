Acknowledging Unprecedented Support for HBCUs
The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. routinely would remind those of us who worked for the Southern Christian Leadership Conference during the Civil Rights Movement of the 1960s about the vital importance of Historically Black Colleges and Universities .
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Skanner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Atlanta's Streetcar Investment Is Not Paying Off
|2 min
|Trump is the man
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|6 min
|Ulbye
|20,884
|Al Wiggins Chamblee
|13 hr
|Tattle tale
|7
|Great-grandmother says she was repeatedly punch...
|20 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|21 hr
|Falcon
|61
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|21 hr
|Falcon
|1,913
|Wall Street Cops Reined In as SEC Braces for Tr...
|Wed
|Donald E Putnam Jr
|2
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC