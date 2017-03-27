A portion of a highway in Atlanta has collapsed after a massive fire
TV reported that PVC piping underneath the interstate may be burning, but the Georgia Department of Transportation has yet to identify the cause to the public. Monroe County Emergency Management Agency encouraged motorists to keep a close eye on GDOT advisories in a post on its Facebook.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11)
|2 hr
|TheCars7879
|19
|Prince Hall Freemasons
|8 hr
|Lightone
|1
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|11 hr
|UnderstandPeople
|1,928
|Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile
|13 hr
|Davis
|21
|Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11)
|14 hr
|Tyrone
|15
|Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n...
|15 hr
|Miaera
|8
|24f Single ATL
|20 hr
|Miaera
|4
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC