A portion of a highway in Atlanta has...

A portion of a highway in Atlanta has collapsed after a massive fire

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

TV reported that PVC piping underneath the interstate may be burning, but the Georgia Department of Transportation has yet to identify the cause to the public. Monroe County Emergency Management Agency encouraged motorists to keep a close eye on GDOT advisories in a post on its Facebook.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Bi Sex And Strap Ons (Nov '11) 2 hr TheCars7879 19
Prince Hall Freemasons 8 hr Lightone 1
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 11 hr UnderstandPeople 1,928
Angry with Home Depot Tricking with Floor Tile 13 hr Davis 21
News Eight women arrested on sex charges (Apr '11) 14 hr Tyrone 15
Malcolm Cunningham Chevrolet: Mistreatment of n... 15 hr Miaera 8
24f Single ATL 20 hr Miaera 4
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Iraq
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,813 • Total comments across all topics: 279,944,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC