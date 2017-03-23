6 decades after synagogue bombing, At...

6 decades after synagogue bombing, Atlanta Jews feel threats again

When Janice Rothschild Blumberg first heard that a bomb threat had hit an Atlanta Jewish center, she had only one thought: "It's happening all over again." Blumberg, 93, remembers her shock in 1958 when white supremacists bombed her synagogue, then called the Hebrew Benevolent Congregation and commonly known as The Temple.

