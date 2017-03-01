33 finalists selected for UGA's Flavor of Georgia contest
Judges in the preliminary round of the University of Georgia's Flavor of Georgia Food Product Development Contest have chosen 33 products from around Georgia to compete in the final round of the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Griffin Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?!
|6 hr
|Budget Deficit
|32
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|8 hr
|F_R_E_D
|1,858
|Suits With a Purpose helps buy teen males suits...
|10 hr
|Sasha
|6
|Stop Jeff Sessions, This Hick Has to Go Back Ho...
|10 hr
|Alihra
|63
|Delta pilots to strike if deal rejected (Feb '06)
|10 hr
|Alihra
|32
|Holiday Inn Express built on Indian graves in E...
|10 hr
|Torus
|25
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC