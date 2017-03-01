33 finalists selected for UGA's Flavo...

33 finalists selected for UGA's Flavor of Georgia contest

Judges in the preliminary round of the University of Georgia's Flavor of Georgia Food Product Development Contest have chosen 33 products from around Georgia to compete in the final round of the competition.

