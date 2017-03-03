2 Kids Found Man Dead in Atlanta Park; No Leads on Suspect

More than a month has gone by since two children who were playing in an Atlanta park discovered the body of a tied-up man, but police say they still have no leads on who the killer could be. News outlets report that 22-year-old Cory Roberts was found dead and tied up in Mozley Park in west Atlanta on Jan. 27. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Officer determined he had been suffocated.

