2 Kids Found Man Dead in Atlanta Park; No Leads on Suspect

Read more: US News & World Report

More than a month has gone by since two children who were playing in an Atlanta park discovered the body of a tied-up man, but police say they still have no leads on who the killer could be. News outlets report that 22-year-old Cory Roberts was found dead and tied up in Mozley Park in west Atlanta on Jan. 27. The Fulton County Medical Examiner's Officer determined he had been suffocated.

