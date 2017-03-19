19-year-old candidate heads to runoff in city council race

In this Dec. 8, 2014, file photo, Mary-Pat Hector with the National Action Network, speaks during a community town hall forum at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta. News outlets report that Hector, a sophomore at Spellman College, finished second Tuesday, March 21, 2017, to George Turner Jr. in a five-way race in Stonecrest in southeast DeKalb County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.