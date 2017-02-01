Woman shot to death at SW Atlanta apa...

Woman shot to death at SW Atlanta apartment complex

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Deerfield Gardens apartments on the 2900 block of Campbellton Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 min Pete 687
When hey going to boad up the dome 1 hr bth 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 6 hr white girls 20,804
Money equal power and preveledge 11 hr Sad MF 1
Georgia Highway Patrol - Nighthawks 22 hr Party hard 2
Review: I Love Kickboxing Atlanta - Buckhead (Aug '14) Wed Liyah Sheats 34
News GDOT Commissioner talks toll roads coming to Ga... Wed Trump is the man 1
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Wed Lee 6
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. Fort Hood
  4. Iraq
  5. China
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,062 • Total comments across all topics: 278,500,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC