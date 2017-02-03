Wings are the thing on Sunday

The big show, the event that you've been waiting for since the season began, is right around the corner. According to the National Chicken Council, the 2017 Super Bowl weekend will see Americans tearing through 1.33 billion pounds of flats and drumsticks - a two percent increase from last year's figure.

