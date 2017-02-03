Wings are the thing on Sunday
The big show, the event that you've been waiting for since the season began, is right around the corner. According to the National Chicken Council, the 2017 Super Bowl weekend will see Americans tearing through 1.33 billion pounds of flats and drumsticks - a two percent increase from last year's figure.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times News.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|11 min
|Marie
|585
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|15 min
|Frogface Kate
|819
|Who is Sally Yates?
|11 hr
|TolermaN
|17
|Accountant Busted
|13 hr
|soundmind
|4
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|15 hr
|TolermaN
|280
|Mayfair Tower 199 14th Street NE (Dec '11)
|16 hr
|Jack
|40
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|23 hr
|Game on
|20,807
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Feb 1
|Lee
|6
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC