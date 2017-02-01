Warrant: Lyft driver charged with fel...

Warrant: Lyft driver charged with felony rape of passenger

A Lyft driver from Decatur is accused of raping one of his passengers after bringing her back to her home in Smyrna, according to an arrest warrant.

