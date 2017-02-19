UGA unveils 2017 Bulldog 100 rankings; Chicken Salad Chick tops list
The University of Georgia Alumni Association recognized the 100 fastest-growing companies owned or operated by UGA alumni during the eighth annual Bulldog 100 Celebration. The 2017 fastest-growing business was Chicken Salad Chick, helmed by president and CEO Scott Deviney, who received his degree in economics from UGA's Terry College of Business in 1995.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|12 min
|huntcoyotes
|1,247
|Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech
|6 hr
|Honest Abe
|3
|trump will tear usa apart
|11 hr
|Republican proud
|12
|Organized Gang Stalking What You Need To Know (Sep '10)
|15 hr
|DLS
|597
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|16 hr
|mexico
|20,845
|Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12)
|18 hr
|Nancy
|435
|Ben Swann (Oct '15)
|18 hr
|Calisha
|11
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC