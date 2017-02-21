UGA students build tiny house for farmer
A tiny house, just 175 square feet, has been constructed by University of Georgia students and donated to a farmer in Rabun County. According to a report written by J. Merritt Melancon for the University of Georgia website, the tiny house will make the young man who is learning to work the land.
