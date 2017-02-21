UGA students build tiny house for farmer

UGA students build tiny house for farmer

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Ledger-Enquirer.com

A tiny house, just 175 square feet, has been constructed by University of Georgia students and donated to a farmer in Rabun County. According to a report written by J. Merritt Melancon for the University of Georgia website, the tiny house will make the young man who is learning to work the land.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ledger-Enquirer.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 19 min Thesimpletruth 1,708
News Democrats' education proposals have hefty price (Jul '10) 2 hr ThomasA 7
trump takes people out of usa 4 hr Tolerman 3
Trump and Generals To Impose Military Draft ?! 4 hr Knee Gro 6
News In Atlanta, Transit Service Lags Behind a Boomi... 5 hr Laquanda 7
trump would not meet the boys father that lost ... 6 hr ThomasA 7
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) 9 hr lol 15
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,746 • Total comments across all topics: 279,188,384

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC