UGA Miracle Dance Marathon raises $1.3 million for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta
Members of UGA Miracle celebrate in Sanford Stadium after seeing they raised $1.3 million at the 2017 Dance Marathon for Children's Healthcare of Atlanta. Hilary Butschek/Staff Members and alumni of UGA Miracle hold signs showing the 24-hour 2017 Dance Marathon raised 1,352,705.17.
