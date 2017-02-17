Two people died in a house fire in Rockmart, GA..
Investigators in Polk County are working to figure out what caused a house fire Friday morning that killed two people and critically injured another. Someone called 911 at about 8:15 a.m. to report that a home on Sciple Street was on fire, according to Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis.
