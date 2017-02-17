Two people died in a house fire in Ro...

Two people died in a house fire in Rockmart, GA..

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: WTOC-TV Savannah

Investigators in Polk County are working to figure out what caused a house fire Friday morning that killed two people and critically injured another. Someone called 911 at about 8:15 a.m. to report that a home on Sciple Street was on fire, according to Rockmart City Manager Jeff Ellis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOC-TV Savannah.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 5 min Dr Phil 299
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 26 min Battle Tested 1,115
News Judy Elliott: For Georgia's Sally Yates, respec... 35 min Fred 2
Papa John's Pizza FOOD POISONING! Not using nat... 1 hr Austin Rhodes 44
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr mexico 20,836
Help! Need Advice. 5 hr Jamahl 16
Ben Swann (Oct '15) 5 hr Sholyn 7
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hurricane
  5. North Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,752 • Total comments across all topics: 278,945,974

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC