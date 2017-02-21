Thousands expected to march in Atlanta against Affordable Care Act repeal
Thousands are expected to march today in downtown Atlanta to show their opposition to changing the Affordable Care Act. The march, ironically, will take place while the Democratic National Committee is meeting at the downtown Westin, organizers said in a release announcing the march.
