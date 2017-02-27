The String Cheese Incident Announces ...

The String Cheese Incident Announces 2017 Summer Tour

The String Cheese Incident have shared the details of their 2017 Summer Tour. The band will mix previously announced festival appearances with multi-night stands in Georgia and their home state of Colorado.

