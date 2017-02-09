The Latest: 1st piece of Atlanta Cyclorama moved to new home
The Atlanta History Center says the first of two pieces of the enormous Atlanta Cyclorama painting have been removed from the building where it's been on display for nearly a century. Officials said in a Friday morning update that the first section of the 15,000-square-foot painting, wrapped around one of two giant steel spools, was then transported a few miles north to the Atlanta History Center overnight.
