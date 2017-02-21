Students stroll around the campus of Spelman College, a historically black college in Atlanta.
Tales of talented black students on majority-white campuses running through a racial gauntlet that has them questioning their brilliance, abilities and place are familiar to parents like me who have a college-bound child at home. The trauma that sometimes comes with being a black student at predominately white institutions is tangible.
