Students stroll around the campus of ...

Students stroll around the campus of Spelman College, a historically black college in Atlanta.

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: News 88.9 KNPR

Tales of talented black students on majority-white campuses running through a racial gauntlet that has them questioning their brilliance, abilities and place are familiar to parents like me who have a college-bound child at home. The trauma that sometimes comes with being a black student at predominately white institutions is tangible.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News 88.9 KNPR.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 27 min kuda 1,551
News In Atlanta, Transit Service Lags Behind a Boomi... 8 hr Sobad 4
Dictator Trump wants to censor free speech 16 hr Robert 22
Why White Guys Like Asian Girls (May '12) 22 hr Elison 443
Trumps Smoke and Screens Plan 22 hr Look Listen Learn 1
Augusta Georgia sucks!!!!!! (Sep '15) Sat Vonnie 14
News Norma McCorvey dead at 69; anonymous 'Jane Roe'... Sat Thank You Dr Thomas 12
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Iran
  3. Libya
  4. Syria
  5. Iraq
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 279,158,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC