Students set to visit state capitol
The Coastal Courier story from 11 hrs ago, titled Students set to visit state capitol.
Bradwell Institute's Friends Helping Friends will walk up the state Capitol steps Tuesday to be honored by lawmakers for their service to special needs students. Friends Helping Friends connects special-education students with their general-education peers.
Read more at The Coastal Courier.
#1 1 hr ago
I hope they lock up all the liberals so they cannot molest the children!
#2 1 hr ago
It amazes me how these right wing extremist complain about the government helping anyone in any way or amount . They say it's not the roll of the government ( to some extent I agree) On the other hand you will never see a single one of them volunteering or reaching out to others . Instead , they post hateful crap on s Facebook, watch Fox News 24/7 , show no tolerance to anyone different from them and label anyone a liberal who has any compassion for others .
