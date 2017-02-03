Statesboro saluted as a 'Live, Work, ...

Statesboro saluted as a 'Live, Work, Play' city

The Georgia Municipal Association and Georgia Trend magazine chose Statesboro for a 2017 Live, Work, Play City Award, presented during the GMA's annual Mayors' Day Conference in Atlanta. Nine cities in all, three classified as large, three as medium and three as small, received the awards and are featured in the February edition of Georgia Trend.

