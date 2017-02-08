Spicer Makes Up ATL Islamist Attack

Spicer Makes Up ATL Islamist Attack

Next Story Prev Story
3 min ago Read more: TheDailyBeast.com

Kellyanne Conway is not the only Trump adviser to make up a terrorist attack. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has repeatedly listed Atlanta among cities wracked by Islamist terror.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Atlanta Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl... 4 min WelbyMD 1,050
Falcons Change Name to Atlanta Chokers 2 hr DonaldJTrumpfan 2
How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole 8 hr Tolerman 6
Trump's Wall Plans Leaked 8 hr Castrated liberal 19
(The Longest Jog in World History)!!! 9 hr Aiken Times 3
ATL, what happened in the Super Bowl? Your cit... 10 hr DonaldJTrumpfan 1
Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12) 14 hr Thrashmetalfan55 ... 289
Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta Feb 4 Tylisha 8
See all Atlanta Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Atlanta Forum Now

Atlanta Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Atlanta Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Atlanta, GA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,438 • Total comments across all topics: 278,655,621

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC