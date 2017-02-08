Spicer Makes Up ATL Islamist Attack
Kellyanne Conway is not the only Trump adviser to make up a terrorist attack. White House press secretary Sean Spicer has repeatedly listed Atlanta among cities wracked by Islamist terror.
Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDailyBeast.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|4 min
|WelbyMD
|1,050
|Falcons Change Name to Atlanta Chokers
|2 hr
|DonaldJTrumpfan
|2
|How can you be up 28 to 3 and loose the super ole
|8 hr
|Tolerman
|6
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|8 hr
|Castrated liberal
|19
|(The Longest Jog in World History)!!!
|9 hr
|Aiken Times
|3
|ATL, what happened in the Super Bowl? Your cit...
|10 hr
|DonaldJTrumpfan
|1
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|14 hr
|Thrashmetalfan55 ...
|289
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Feb 4
|Tylisha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC