Skidaway Island incorporation: The City of Skidaway Island?
Skidaway Island's residents are wise to do their homework before deciding whether they would be better off incorporating as a municipality or being part of a consolidated Savannah and Chatham County. The Landings Association's board recently reached out to state lawmakers about introducing legislation this year that could enable a vote on the matter in 2018.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
Atlanta Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Knee Down ?
|1 hr
|Field Side Observer
|6
|Thousands of demonstrators protest Trump in Atl...
|1 hr
|25or6to4
|963
|Trump's Wall Plans Leaked
|2 hr
|Castrated liberal
|17
|Will Atlanta Mayor MOHAMMED kasim REED go to ja...
|6 hr
|CorruptKASIM
|1
|Meth seized on I-75 (Oct '09)
|7 hr
|Ga Missy
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|Dan
|20,814
|Do White Men Get Turned on , Watching Black M... (Jan '12)
|10 hr
|Thrashmetalfan55
|288
|Dating Dealbreakers in a Single Atlanta
|Sat
|Tylisha
|8
Find what you want!
Search Atlanta Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC